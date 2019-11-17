REV. GEORGE W. KARNIK
EVANSDALE -- In his book, "The Color of Compromise," Jemar Tisby writes: "The American church has compromised with racism. Countless Christians have ignored, obscured or misunderstood this history ... It is time for the church to stand against racism and compromise no longer."
The book reviews the racial compromises in American history. An important step toward ending these compromises is to first learn about this history; to read the book. There are book-study and discussion groups in the Waterloo area. Mr. Tisby offers several practical suggestions on how individuals, churches and organizations can take positive steps to confront racism. He proposes a process called ARC (Awareness, Relationships, Commitment).
You have free articles remaining.
In my experiences with interracial efforts, awareness and relationship build on each other. As people get together and form relationships, they commit themselves to action. This is what I have long said needs to be done in Waterloo. If small groups of black and white people got together to share their interracial experiences, constructive changes would begin to happen.
Tisby concludes with a quote from the Letter of James in the New Testament: "If anyone knows the good he/she ought to do and doesn't do it, it is sin for them (4:17)."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.