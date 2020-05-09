Letter: Book report

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ROGER W. SMITH

WATERLOO -- An open letter to Democrats and other liberals: The publisher's blurb on the just jacket of Wall Street Journal columnist and best-selling author Kimberley Strasel's recent book, "Resistance (At All Costs): How Trump Haters Are Breaking America," reads as follows:

"Among the most consistent and aggressive criticisms of Donald Trump is that he is a threat to American democracy -- a human wrecking ball demolishing our most basic values and institutions. (This book) makes the opposite case -- that is is Trump's critics, in their zeal to oppose the president, who are undermining our foundations.

"From the FBI's unprecedented counter-intelligence investigation into the Trump campaign, to state defiance of the president's federal immigration law, to media partisanship, to the drive-by character assassinations of Trump Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, the president's foes have thrown aside norms, due process and the rule of law.

"(This book) shows that the reaction to Trump will prove far more consequential and damaging to our nation long-term than Trump's limited time in office."

Read the book.

