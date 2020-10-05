Letter: Blinded by Biden

BOB KAISER

CEDAR FALLS -- We have the Trump haters and the Biden-at-any-cost voters. One candidate will eliminate fossil fuels so air travel goes away and trains. Our main way to move goods. The battery charge. No more long trips in your new electric car. They never tell you how they make that electricity.

One is interested in a booming economy, and the other not so much. One has been in D.C. for more than 40 years, one for four years. Name their accomplishments. One is into pointing fingers about the pandemic. Remember Pelosi in Chinatown?

Before you vote, ask yourself if you would be better off under either administration. I surely would not want to live where there are no police. Make a checklist. Check it twice. Then ask yourself which you would want at the negotiating table in any situation. This is four years we are talking about.

Which one would hold his own at the U.N.? Don’t blindly vote just because you don’t like a candidate. There are probably some things you do not like about your best friend, but you are still friends.

Oh, and if he lies about his college, what else?

