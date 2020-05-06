Letter: Blame game
BOB BLACK

WATERLOO -- Blaming others for a mess created by yourself is a coward's way of handling a bad situation. The COVID-19 virus is here and killing people; deal with it, fight it. Was China hoarding masks and gowns? Probably, but who gave it to them?

American business fell over each other to take advantage of China low wages and no regulations. Strategic supplies must be made in the USA, period.

To our policymakers, get a backbone and do the job of protecting those that elected you.

