Letter: Blame game

BOB BLACK
WATERLOO -- Blaming others for a mess created by yourself is a coward's way of handling a bad situation. The COVID-19 virus is here and killing people; deal with it, fight it. Was China hoarding masks and gowns? Probably, but who gave it to them?
American business fell over each other to take advantage of China low wages and no regulations. Strategic supplies must be made in the USA, period.
To our policymakers, get a backbone and do the job of protecting those that elected you.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.