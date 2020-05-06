Letter: Blame game

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

WATERLOO -- Blaming others for a mess created by yourself is a coward's way of handling a bad situation. The COVID-19 virus is here and killing people; deal with it, fight it. Was China hoarding masks and gowns? Probably, but who gave it to them?