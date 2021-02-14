LETTER: Birds and light

DAVID VOIGTS

JESUP -- Twice each year, billions of birds migrate between their winter and summer homes, and most fly at night, using the night sky to help them navigate. During the day they rest and feed before taking off again when night falls. Artificial light at night and skyglow around cities can disorient flying birds, resulting in bird collisions and birds circling the light until dawn, when they land exhausted wherever they are. Light pollution also can cause birds to nest earlier than normal.

To help birds in the increasingly bright nightscape, the National Audubon Society, which has a long history of protecting birds and conserving the habitats they need including the night sky, recently entered into a partnership with the International Dark Sky Association that works to protect the night from artificial light. By combining efforts, it is hoped that more and better tools and resources to return the night sky to a more natural state will be developed for the benefit of birds and us. Research shows that we also benefit from a naturally dark environment.

Everyone can help protect the night sky by turning off unnecessary lights, installing motion sensors and timers so lights are on only when needed, and keeping indoor light indoors.

