Letter: Big brother
Letter: Big brother

LTE

THOMAS MENUEY

EVANSDALE -- In regards to COVID and the local government's wanting to put tracking or tracers to follow cases: Were does it stop? Will they use this for other viruses, or is this just another form of big government. This getting to be ridiculous. Now we cameras on certain corners, speed cameras, etc. Who pays for this? You pay one way or another with your freedom.

No mask, no trackers, no apps. Let's face it, when the election is over so will COVID be over and forgotten.

