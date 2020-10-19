LETTER: Biden is not weak

WATERLOO -- Joe Biden has endured more tragedies than most individuals. He lost his young daughter, wife, and adult son. Most people would have given up, but not Joe Biden. In my opinion, he is one of the strongest persons. He exhibits compassion and empathy to others who are also struggling and to fellow Americans.

In contrast, we have a loud-mouth, obnoxious, lying and bullying person in office. Donald Trump has repeatedly blamed others when he doesn't get his way and completely ignored the scientific community (even though we now have more than 219,000 plus no longer with us. He has also put his staff and family in harm's way. He also is responsible for the high employment. Many people think he is a good financial manager. I completely disagree.