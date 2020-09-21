 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Biden is corrupt
0 comments

LETTER: Biden is corrupt

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LTE

THOMAS MENUEY

EVANSDALE -- I recently read a letter to the editor about how corrupt the Republican Party was. Democrats:

1. Lied about what happened in Libya.

2. Lied and said you could keep your doctor.

3. Lied about Russian collusion.

4. Set their son up in Ukraine oil and gas business with no experience.

5. Profit from China government in the millions. Then denies both.

Democrats have told the same lies to Americans people for so long they even started believing their own lies. Lied to the African-American community about how they will help them only to keep them in poverty. Take a look at the Communist Party manifesto and put the Democratic manifesto beside it . Better yet put both together with no name at the top and tell me which is which. Good luck!

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News