LETTER: Biden is corrupt

THOMAS MENUEY
EVANSDALE -- I recently read a letter to the editor about how corrupt the Republican Party was. Democrats:
1. Lied about what happened in Libya.
2. Lied and said you could keep your doctor.
3. Lied about Russian collusion.
4. Set their son up in Ukraine oil and gas business with no experience.
5. Profit from China government in the millions. Then denies both.
Democrats have told the same lies to Americans people for so long they even started believing their own lies. Lied to the African-American community about how they will help them only to keep them in poverty. Take a look at the Communist Party manifesto and put the Democratic manifesto beside it . Better yet put both together with no name at the top and tell me which is which. Good luck!
