Letter: Biden headline

GERALD VALLEM

WAVERLY -- While I would agree with the blogger who called Cuomo "the leader this county needs now," I think your headline "As Biden stumbles, some eye Cuomo" (March 30) is very misleading. Granted Joe makes a few gaffes, but I think it's a little overkill to need three words to describe it - stumbling, rambling and misstatements. You say "recent" but because of the virus he hasn't had much coverage, so are you going back to the debates or where are you coming up with all the infomation to justify your three words?

Also you must have really searched the internet to find the statement from a former aide to the former governor of New York who was forced to resign because of a sex scandal. That really carries a lot of weight as far as I'm concerned. Yes, as we all see Cuomo's briefings compared to Trump's, and say we've got the wrong guy in charge, but I don't see the connection to "Biden stumbles."

If Pete Buttigieg was still in the race and was on TV alot because Indiana was being hit hard by the virus his ratings would be going up. But again I don't that that would warrant a headline "As Biden stumbles, Pete's numbers improve." Otherwise, good infomation. Thanks.

