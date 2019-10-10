BOB KAISER
CEDAR FALLS --- Did we hire the Congress to make laws to govern the people or what? Impeachment will be an exercise in futility -- more money spent. If they could find enough Democratic votes in the House to get a favorable vote for impeachment, do you think they would get the same in the Republican-controlled Senate? So they will spin their wheels and spend gobs of money for nothing. They didn't win; they thought they were going to, and now it is almost four years of whining.
I can hardly wait to see what happens when the Democrats elect a president --- and they will at some point. I would hope that the Republicans take note and don't whine for four years. We send them all to Washington to do a job and they are not doing it. have you heard about any legislation that is being done while these "weyhoods" are pompously getting their minute of fame photo shoot? More reasons for term limits.
I have watched some of the session in England and the disorder to the point of chaos, but ours seems to go on forever with their bickering.
