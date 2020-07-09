Letter: Bias is showing

REINBECK -- “Call the Courier” (Sunday, July 5) included a question that asked if President Trump wore a mask as he spoke to a crowd of West Point cadets (who were wearing masks). CTC was only asked if the president was wearing a mask, not why the president may not have been wearing one. However, CTC answered, “No ...” (the Wall Street Journal quoted him to say) “he believes some Americans wear masks not to protect others but to show their disapproval of him.” That was an off-the-cuff remark by Trump (probably true). But from masks (“I don’t like masks”) to hydroxychloroquine, the media uses anything he says as a cudgel and saturates our news with innuendo, ridicule and spin at the expense of real news. CTC couldn’t resist, even though Mr. Trump said in his public press conference May 7 he is tested for COVID-19 every day. Isn’t that a better answer? Yes, it lacks the desired snark, but doesn’t it seem more journalistic? His speech would sound muffled in a mask and he is practicing social distancing on the stage, while the audience must merge through doors, etc.