Letter: Bias in photos

Bias in photos

SUSAN WURTZ

CEDAR FALLS -- I am looking at the Public Safety Roundup in the Friday, July 17 edition. There are five items. One is about teenagers, and of course no names are mentioned or pictures included. Another item is about a shooting without a specific person identified. The other three items are about Brian Henry Anderson, Rayshawn G. Bourrage and Austin Hunter Klenk.

A picture is included only for one, Mr. Bourrage. What was the editorial reasoning to make the face of crime on this day African American rather than include the faces of all three to create an accurate visual? Visuals often are more powerful than words, and the visual of this day seems unworthy of good journalism.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Anderson was charged in U.S. District Court, and we were unable to obtain a photo. A surveillance photo of Klenk appeared with the article online but did not work in print that day. It had appeared in the paper earlier in the week. Photos of suspects of all races appear Public Safety Roundup when available.

