Letter: Beyond Pink

WATERLOO -- The Beyond Pink TEAM would like to thank every individual and group who donated to our organization in 2019. We are completely funded by donations; we have no financial support from any national breast cancer organizations or the government. Our TEAM, comprised completely of volunteers, celebrated our 30th anniversary in 2018.

Whether it is a large fundraiser, or small donation, every dollar counts. Community donations allows us to provide support programs, education, advocacy, and continue to make a difference in lives affected by breast cancer.

The Beyond Pink TEAM provides financial assistance to women and men living with a breast cancer diagnosis. The assistance is used for out-of-pocket medical expenses (deductibles, premiums, copays), daily living expenses (utilities, rent, etc.), travel expenses such as gas cards, and others. Since 2012, this fund has provided more than $530,000 in assistance, all made possible by donations from our community. In 2019, we assisted 89 individuals with nearly $80,000 in financial needs.

Visit our website, www.beyondpinkteam.org for more information.

