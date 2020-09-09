LETTER: Benefits under attack

Benefits attacked

WATERLOO — Hypocritical Republicans are quick to condemn the “defund the police” movement, but say nary a word about Trump’s campaign to defund Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. The Trumpsters seem to have forgotten that on Aug. 8, Trump signed an executive order to defer payroll taxes for Americans earnings less than $100,000 per year from Sept. 1 until Dec. 31. Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid are funded by these taxes. Of course, this order only deferred the taxes until the end of the year. But, on Aug. 8 and again the next day, he promised, if re-elected, to eliminate payroll taxes completely. In other words, Trump has promised, if reelected, to defund Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. Without a regular, dependable source of funding, these programs will go broke, as well as those who depend upon them, in a matter of months.