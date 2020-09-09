 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Benefits under attack
0 comments

LETTER: Benefits under attack

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LTE

Benefits attacked

HANS ISAKSON

WATERLOO — Hypocritical Republicans are quick to condemn the “defund the police” movement, but say nary a word about Trump’s campaign to defund Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. The Trumpsters seem to have forgotten that on Aug. 8, Trump signed an executive order to defer payroll taxes for Americans earnings less than $100,000 per year from Sept. 1 until Dec. 31. Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid are funded by these taxes. Of course, this order only deferred the taxes until the end of the year. But, on Aug. 8 and again the next day, he promised, if re-elected, to eliminate payroll taxes completely. In other words, Trump has promised, if reelected, to defund Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. Without a regular, dependable source of funding, these programs will go broke, as well as those who depend upon them, in a matter of months.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News