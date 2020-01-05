ERROL BROWN
WATERLOO --- As I walked today at Young Arena and saw all of the skaters, my mind flashed back to the early '50s and the ice rink at Belmont Park. Our rink was the flooded basketball/tennis courts and was lighted for both day or night use. We even had a warming house complete with a wood-burning fireplace. In the summer Murray Wier was our playground supervisor, and he organized softball games on our makeshift, sand burr filled, softball diamond. We even won the city playground softball championship one year. He taught us how to pitch horseshoes, shoot crazy basketball shots, and just made everything fun at this park. He had crazy nicknames for all of us.
When the temperature got really hot we could always go in the shelter house for indoor games and crafts. This park was truly the place to be all year round. The park is still there with the name changed to Elks Park but it will always be Belmont Park to me. Thanks for the memories.
