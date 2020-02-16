Letter: Being honorable

BOB BLACK

WATERLOO -- Have you ever wondered how an average human took an entire nation into the toilet? Attend a Trump rally and you will see something that looks like Nuremberg, Germany, 1939.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Our politicians like to be addressed as honorable, but have forgotten what it takes to be honorable: honest, decent, moral, faithful, ethical, principled, trustworthy. You get it. We have currently few of this type.

The impeachment vote proves politicians forsake their consciences for self gain.

"For Brutus is an honourable man, so are they all honourable men." -- Shakespeare

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0