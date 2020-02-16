Letter: Being honorable
Letter: Being honorable

BOB BLACK

WATERLOO -- Have you ever wondered how an average human took an entire nation into the toilet? Attend a Trump rally and you will see something that looks like Nuremberg, Germany, 1939.

Our politicians like to be addressed as honorable, but have forgotten what it takes to be honorable: honest, decent, moral, faithful, ethical, principled, trustworthy. You get it. We have currently few of this type.

The impeachment vote proves politicians forsake their consciences for self gain.

"For Brutus is an honourable man, so are they all honourable men." -- Shakespeare

