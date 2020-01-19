Letter: Becoming citizens

RYAN S. HOWARD

CEDAR FALLS -- The claim that President Donald Trump is anti-immigration is unfounded.

I was recently at a U.S. Citizenship Ceremony in Des Moines, where 39 people from 23 countries officially became citizens of the USA.

Many parts of the ceremony stuck out to me and made me proud to be an American. One of which was the focus the ceremony placed on honoring the fact that there were so many different countries represented in the ceremony.

A second notable part was a welcome video from President Donald Trump. He referred to the immigrants as fellow Americans and welcomed them into the American family, regardless of where they came from or what faith they practiced.

This video encapsulated the larger picture of what we’ve seen from President Trump: pro-legal immigration policies.

The ceremony also welcomed the citizens to vote and even provided the opportunity for them to register to vote on the same day they became a citizen.

I am excited to share that my wife Bruna, from Brazil, was one of the 39 people who became U.S. citizens that day in Des Moines.

It is a blessing to know that our president recognizes and honors the value she brings to this country.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0