Letter: Be the boss

TIM MURPHY

WATERLOO -- With the latest "rhubarb" over filling Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat, stop and think who is this "victory" for? Republicans, Democrats, the centralists, etc.? Think again. It’s going to plunge this country into more turmoil.

I ask you to consider a few things:

1. The Golden Rule -- Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. Once the Republicans fill the Supreme Court seat, what do you think the Democrats are going to do? Will this subsequent action be productive for Iowa and the country?

2. You, the voting public, are the boss. These legislators and president, they work for you. Do you feel they are working in your best interest or theirs?

3. Are these legislators’ free thinkers (doing work for you, Iowa and the USA) or do they just do what the party leaders tell them to do? Are these the people you want running your country?

4. There is no civility in our government, only us vs. them. There is increasing corruption.

I urge everyone to vote, reread the Constitution, think about the state of our politics and government. Are you satisfied? You are the boss. What are you going to do?

