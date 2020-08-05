Letter: Be responsible

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

THE REV. GEORGE KARNIK

EVANSDALE -- One reaction voiced about wearing face masks is: “This is a free country. I pay my taxes. No one is going to tell me to wear a mask.” But when we live in a society, we have a personal, moral responsibility to each other in certain areas such as public health.

In all the reasons that have been given for wearing a mask and following other prescribed precautions, I have not heard personal responsibility even mentioned. We put up with many restrictions because they are for the common good. What would happen if everybody suddenly ignored stop signs or red lights?

In a health pandemic such as the coronavirus, individuals are obligated to follow the guidance of health authorities. It is uncomfortable and inconvenient, but everyone has a personal, moral responsibility regarding the safety and health of others. That is the price we humans pay for living on planet Earth.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0