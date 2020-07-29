Letter: Be pro people

JESUP -- Let's be pro people. That means you believe everyone's life matters and color not even being considered. It means you get the same rewards, advantages and punishments. I strongly believe that if you do something wrong you should not be able to blame your past, someone else or even your circumstance. I also think if you watch someone doing something wrong and do not say or do anything you are as guilty as the one doing it. I hope everyone that has done something wrong or watched would be getting the same punishment, The problem with groups like BLM and KKK, if you're not a certain color your life doesn't matter. There are so many things that are much more important than skin color. I don't understand why a lot of people that aren't the right color would support a group when they don't think your life matters. One more question: How do you teach children to respect and love everyone and to be responsible for their actions when grownups can't ? So how about it? Let's be pro people.