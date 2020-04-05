Letter: Be kind

BETH STEVENS
WATERLOO -- As we all go through this virus situation it seems there are some things we are forgetting. I just left the Fareway in Evansdale and I am upset by what happened. Why do you think it is right to make a scene with the cashier? There are many things that are changing everywhere, and things may not go exactly how you want, but why take it out on those who are there to serve us? I'm sure cashiers have lots of unhappy customers. They are not the ones responsible for what you feel you need. You should be thankful that some stores are still open.
What really upset me most is the fact that the cashier apologized but you just kept going on about your issue. It was upsetting to listen to you being rude and not accepting her apology (more than once). When you left, she had to pull herself together enough to do her job the rest of the day.
Here's some advice: Remember to be nice to those who are here for us. Don't take your frustrations out on those who are still working. Why not ask them "how are you today?" and finally, try to smile.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.