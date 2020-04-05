Letter: Be kind

WATERLOO -- As we all go through this virus situation it seems there are some things we are forgetting. I just left the Fareway in Evansdale and I am upset by what happened. Why do you think it is right to make a scene with the cashier? There are many things that are changing everywhere, and things may not go exactly how you want, but why take it out on those who are there to serve us? I'm sure cashiers have lots of unhappy customers. They are not the ones responsible for what you feel you need. You should be thankful that some stores are still open.