Letter: Bartels update

KEITH TOMLINSON

WAVERLY -- I appreciate the Courier's extensive coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and especially the stories about how it affects our local communities, businesses, facilities, and personal lives.

Many of these stories include background information to give us perspective. While that's helpful, it also can become outdated and therefore gives a false impression about the current state of things.

Such is the case with the May 20 front page story, "Serology tests high in Black Hawk County." The story includes the "old news" that an outbreak at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community (Waverly) comprises 30 cases. A letter from the Bartels management on May 14 announced that the facility no longer had any cases of COVID. A little research by Courier reporters would have revealed that important information which could have been included in the May 20 and future stories.

As a past employee and current volunteer at Bartels, I've always been proud of the diligent work done by Bartels staff in caring for their residents and am especially proud of how they've dealt with the current situation.