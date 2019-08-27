{{featured_button_text}}

TIM HOWERY

LESLIE, MICH. --- Today (Aug. 23) I attended my sister's funeral; she is Barbara Brown. She was an activist for so many issues, not the least was for the arts in Cedar Falls. If not for Barbara, there would not be the art pieces that makes Cedar Falls the wonderful town it is today.

Barbara came here from Michigan in 1966 and was quickly recognized as a motivating source. She was well respected and known throughout the community. Many people sought her opinion and input on a variety of issues. She promoted the community and was the best representative of your city, county and state.

I am so proud to be her brother and to hear the accolades of those who came to her service.

Thank You, Cedar Falls, for being my sister's home, and the place she loved. Please encourage you city council to erect a plaque in her honor on Main Street large enough to be truly and honor to her.

