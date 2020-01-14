Letter: Banker column

WATERLOO -- Regarding the editorial written by Stacey Bentley of Community Bank & Trust Jan. 8: I thought it was quite an attack on credit unions.

Perhaps banks are not able to collect the fees and penalties they feel entitled to. Let's remember banks where a great part of our economic collapse. Let's also remember Wells Fargo started false accounts to collect fees and inflate customer counts. Wells Fargo also falsely charged car insurance to people who already had insurance and refused to cancel those policies when provided proof.