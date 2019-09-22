DAVE HOTH
WATERLOO --- This is my third letter asking this question: Will the city be required to follow the “Ban The Box” proposal that is possibly going to get enforced on the private sector? In regards to hiring all city employees? Can someone please answer this?
Editor's Note: Yes. Here is an excerpt from a Sept. 1 Courier article: "If adopted, the policy would apply to any private employer with at least 15 employees and also covers the city government's hiring practices. The ordinance would not cover other political subdivisions, including public and private schools, Hawkeye Community College, and state, county or federal offices."
