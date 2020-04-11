Letter: Backs Reynolds
0 comments

Letter: Backs Reynolds

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

THOMAS MENUEY

EVANSDALE -- You can tell the city of Waterloo is run by a bunch of Democrats. Sheriff Tony Thompson and those that say they can't tell what the governor is saying is just a bunch of bull.

The governor has made the right call. She closed schools. businesses that were not essential, has asked everyone to stay at home and to distance themselves from others. How much clearer does she need to be?

Quit playing the political games, and get behind her. Let's keep following the guidelines and quit pushing the panic button.

Editor's Inbox web logo
0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News