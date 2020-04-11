Letter: Backs Reynolds

THOMAS MENUEY
EVANSDALE -- You can tell the city of Waterloo is run by a bunch of Democrats. Sheriff Tony Thompson and those that say they can't tell what the governor is saying is just a bunch of bull.
The governor has made the right call. She closed schools. businesses that were not essential, has asked everyone to stay at home and to distance themselves from others. How much clearer does she need to be?
Quit playing the political games, and get behind her. Let's keep following the guidelines and quit pushing the panic button.
