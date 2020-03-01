Letter: Backs credit unions

CEDAR FALLS -- Iowa has a savings crisis. A quarter of all Iowans have no financial savings, and more than a third do not have $500 saved for an emergency. Iowa credit unions were trying to do their part to help Iowans build a financial safety net with innovative policy at the state Capitol called Prize-Linked Savings. This program would have offered a prize incentive for Iowans to save, helping them build savings habits.

As the president/CEO at Cedar Falls Community Credit Union, I see the need for this type of program firsthand every day. Unfortunately, the legislation died in the legislative funnel because it was opposed by the Iowa Bankers Association even though banks would have been able to offer the program to their customers too. The bankers’ motivation was purely political, and Iowans suffer the consequences. Banks need to stop playing politics with the financial future of Iowans. I hope legislators see through their myths next year and get Iowa on a path to help better the financial well-being of all Iowans.