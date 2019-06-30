LINDA IRELAND
WATERLOO --- I’d like to ask my fellow Cedar Valley citizens to keep their eyes on a very promising candidate: Sen. Cory Booker from New Jersey. He combines a wealth of education and experience with a bipartisan approach to law-making and a values-driven commitment to improving people’s lives.
As mayor of Newark from 2006-2013, he resolved a decade-long budget crisis and fostered strong economic and civic growth during a recession. As the first African-American senator from New Jersey, he has worked relentlessly to deliver results for the American people. Senator Booker has fought for high-quality public education, school teachers, and staff. He has tackled t long-term deficit reduction, bold solutions for climate change, criminal justice reform, women’s rights, and he supports “Medicare for All.” Senator Booker is also the only Senator running for President who serves on the Foreign Relations Committee.
Senator Booker combines the youthful enthusiasm, knowledge and experience, and a dedication to core American values that would benefit all of us. He successfully works with people with different viewpoints all the time. He can unite our country once again. Please check out this promising candidate, and I hope you are as impressed as I am.
