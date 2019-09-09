CODY LEISTIKOW
WATERLOO --- Our planet is facing an unprecedented challenge. Climate change is poised to render places uninhabitable because of high temperatures such as the Arabian Peninsula or under water such as Manila or New Orleans. Outdated methods of energy production and construction of cities have only accelerated the problem in addition to harming our fellow Americans. Recent studies show health risks are even higher in impoverished areas. One solution to this is to wisely invest in clean energy and green solutions.
We can directly improve health and wages in lower income areas by manufacturing things like wind turbines in those places. By planting trees, we can lower our reliance on air conditioning and reduce the amount of Co2 in the air. Many candidates running for President support these sensible ideas and many propose throwing a sky is the limit budget to get these things done. Cory Booker, however, has a well thoughtout plan that accomplishes a carbon neutral economy by 2045 at a third of the cost. Cory's plan to tackle climate change shows we can kick the coal and create jobs doing it, all while being fiscally responsible. I encourage you to check out Cory Booker's plan for climate change.
