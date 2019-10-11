DAVID GOODSON
WATERLOO ---A couple of weeks ago, Beto O’Rourke held a conversation with our community and local leaders to discuss the ongoing injustices faced by residents of Waterloo. These issues are too often spoken about as numbers, but at the end of the day, they deeply impact our loved ones and our communities.
That’s why I’ve endorsed Beto O’Rourke for President. We need a leader who goes to communities large and small, black and white, liberal and conservative, urban and rural. We need a leader who will include all of us, and our experiences, in his work to fix an unjust system.
Beto not only boldly speaks out about systemic racism, gun violence and criminal justice reform, but he’s also intentional about including the stories of those who live through it in his policies.
Let’s be clear: Democrats, and the people of this country, win when we are unafraid to have real conversations with real people about the real issues they live everyday. That’s what Beto’s campaign is rooted in. That’s what he believes in.
We all know that this country is better than this. But to achieve that we have to build it, together and led by Beto O’Rourke.
