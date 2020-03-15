Letter: Backing Trump

WATERLOO — Donald Trump is the first racist in history to have dated a black woman, deported an ex-Nazi, upgraded MLK’s birthplace to a national historic park, kissed the Western Wall, loved his Jewish grandchildren, established an Opportunity and Revitalization Council to restore black neighborhoods, signed a major criminal reform bill, loaned his personal jet to Nelson Mandela, declared Jerusalem the capital of Israel, overseen the lowest black unemployment in history, denounced David Duke more than 20 years ago and has been given a lifetime achievement award after paving a way for blacks to enter corporate America.