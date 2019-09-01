BERYL RICHARDS
NASHUA --- I cannot let Mr. Lenz' Aug. 25 letter stand without rebuttal. Any search of accident figures will show that trucks cause less than 20 percent of the accidents they are involved in and are participatory in another small percent. Yet he would have you believe there is not enough control or regulation on commercial trucking. Over-the-road drivers are subject to electronic logging and really have little chance to over drive their hours.
They are subject to inspection at every weight station and anytime local and state officials want to stop them and look at their logs and paperwork. All drivers are subject to pre-employment and random drug screening.
More importantly if you have more than one accident in a year the insurance company will likely refuse to insure you if you are a company driver and if you own your own truck the rates would be astronomical. Split speed limits and lane restrictions only cause traffic congestion. Simple physics tell us that any accident involving a truck is bound to be more damaging. But at least consider who caused the accident before you punish the wrong vehicle.
