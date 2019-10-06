{{featured_button_text}}

MARGARET WHITING

WATERLOO --- Cal Thomas continues to write climate denials (column Sept. 29) even though 97 percent of climate scientists agree that climate change is occurring and human activities are the primary driver.

Thomas wrote “How much credibility should we give to a 16-year-old when considering her qualifications to lecture adults about science and an end-of-the-world scenario?”

Greta Thunberg asks us to listen to what the scientists are telling us, and act now to reduce emissions. She is credible.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Thomas wrote “By the way, shouldn’t she be in school?”

Greta said “many of you appear concerned that we are wasting valuable lesson time, but I assure you we will go back to school the moment you start listening to science and give us a future. For way too long, the politicians and the people in power have gotten away with not doing anything to fight the climate crisis, but we will make sure that they will not get away with it any longer. We are striking because we have done our homework and they have not.”

Greta has been joined by millions of other young activists around the world.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments