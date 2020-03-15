Letter: Backing farmers

CHARLIE ALBRECHT

READLYN — I’ve been fortunate to farm in Northeast Iowa for more than 40 years. I take great pride in how we’ve managed our land and strive to follow practices that will leave the land and water quality better off for the next generation.

Lately, I’ve grown frustrated when I see a bureaucracy undermining a key pillar of enhancing our environment through agriculture. Iowa farmers work hard to produce the feed stocks for clean, efficient renewable biofuels. This is good for the air we all breath.

A U.S. federal court just recently struck down a batch of special refinery exemptions granted by the EPA. These handouts let big oil companies ignore the law and keep renewable biofuels out of the fuel supply. Now the EPA is considering how the court’s decision will impact other exemptions. For rural America, there’s only one acceptable answer: no more illegal handouts.

Last year, President Trump promised he’d defend the Renewable Fuel Standard and fight for Iowa farm families. This is his time to do so. The EPA should move quickly to accept the court’s decisions and start following the law nationwide. It’s time to end the games and do right by rural communities and farmers alike.

