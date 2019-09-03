LaTANYA GRAVES
Black Hawk Co. NAACP President
WATERLOO --- I am asking you to support KBBG FM 88.1. The station has been on the air for 42 years, and I want them to be around for another 42 years. Jimmie Porter had a dream built on prayers, blood, sweat, tears, and support from the community. They broaden our knowledge by offering free classes to learn how to become on-air broadcasters/radio personalities, and many of us took advantage of this as well as other things. We are able to talk about issues that truly matter to us and hear about problems that plague not only the Cedar Valley but the world.
KBBG needs our support more than ever. We can help them now by making a commitment to pledge or donate today. This can be done weekly, monthly, bi-annually or annually, remember every dollar will count. Simply put if 13,000 people donate just $4 a month that equals $52,000 a month. If 6,500 people donate $8 a month that still equals $52,000. If the entire Cedar Valley donates, we will surpass these amounts.
Mail your tax-deductible donations to KBBG, 918 Newell St., Waterloo, IA 50703, or go to their webpage: KBBGFM.org. Let’s continue to help them, “Communicate to Educate.”
