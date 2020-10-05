Letter: Back green energy bills

DAVID VOIGTS
JESUP -- A large grouping of environmental and business organizations recently urged the leadership of the U.S. House of Representatives to give floor time for consideration to a number of energy and climate technology bills that have broad bipartisan support. These bills would mitigate climate change, create greater energy security, and promote American technological leadership while helping the economy bounce back. Included in this group:
- Solar Energy Research and Development Act (H.R. 3597) that would accelerate the next generation of solar energy technologies.
- Wind Energy Research and Development Act (H.R. 6084) that would extend and expand the wind energy technology and testing programs at the Department of Energy.
- Grid Modernization Research and Development Act (H.R. 5428) that would authorize a broad range of R&D activities to prepare the electric grid for a low-carbon future.
- Better Energy Storage Technology Act (H.R. 2986) that would facilitate the research and development of next-generation grid-scale energy storage systems.
- Clean Industrial Technology Act (H.R. 4230) that would establish an emissions-reduction technology program to reduce industrial sector greenhouse gas emissions.
While more will need to be done to meet the climate challenge, please urge Congresswoman Finkenauer to support the advancement of these bipartisan initiatives for consideration by the House.
