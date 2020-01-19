Letter: Asylum seekers

HELEN DUNCAN

CEDAR FALLS --- Our president with help from Homeland Security snatched crying children from their parents' arms, caged them (and lost some of them deporting their parents without them), not for hours, but for some time in deplorable conditions. The religious right and many so-called evangelicals fawn over President Trump because he says he is pro-life.

It is NOT pro-life to send asylum seekers to Nogales requiring them to apply 350 miles away at Juarez, Mexico, which is controlled by the Juarez Drug Cartel known for decapitating and leaving the bodies in public places. It is one of the most dangerous places in the entire world.

Now the U.S. confirms it plans to send Mexican asylum seekers to Guatemala under a bilateral agreement. Guatemala is the nation that killed more than 200,000 of its own people in a prolonged civil war with another 45,000 missing (they are just now finding mass graves to account for some of the missing).

These are people fleeing dire circumstances.

Does anyone have a conscience? Is the president free to murder by proxy anyone and everyone he feels like? And get praised for it?

