Letter: Article was ageist

JIM BRAY
CEDAR FALLS -- The article written by Byron York that you posted to your Facebook account is ageist and quite frankly is an opinion piece. I am surprised a newspaper that wishes to have any credibility would allow such a right-wing, skewed opinion piece be the main article you would promote on Facebook. It’s ageist, it’s clearly skewed and quite frankly isn’t news. You all should be ashamed.
EDITOR'S NOTE: The article in question (Biden VP search shows he’s too old to be president) was an opinion column that appeared on page F2 of the Sunday (Aug. 2) Courier.
