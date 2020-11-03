Letter: Arctic worries

WATERLOO -- For several years, we have seen some devastating weather on the Alaskan west coast, the Gulf, and the East Coast. These are all weather-related and have their origin in the warm water flowing through the Bering Sea, down the West Coast to the Antarctic, and into the South Atlantic. This current picks up heat as it crashes into the upper Atlantic and hits our Gulf and East Coast. The Russians have employed a dozen ice breakers which cost a billion dollars each to open a shipping channel. We should systematically negotiate with the Russians to get them to use the railroad to carry freight to all-weather ports. The Russians should leave the giant ice fields alone. Their acts modify the weather around the world. Solar and wind farms will not solve this problem.