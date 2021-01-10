LETTER: Approve COVID-19 relief

JEFF BERGSTROM
CHARLES CITY -- Now that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has blocked the $2,000 COVID-19 relief money to millions of Americans badly needing this money to survive, do he and his fellow Republicans going along with him realize that a measly $600 per person isn't really going anywhere when it comes to buying daily essentials? The $600 is a drop in the bucket and will be gone in a day or two. The $2,000 per person and $4,000 per couple would have gone a lot further. It would have put money directly back into the national, state and local economies and helped to keep them going!
Yes, President Trump should have demanded this much sooner, but even though it's at the last minute he's doing the right thing in helping millions of people laid off or homeless because of the COVID-19 pandemic, no matter how much they criticize him. The new Congress should go back to the table and approve the $2,000 payments to all Americans!