LETTER: Approve COVID-19 relief

CHARLES CITY -- Now that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has blocked the $2,000 COVID-19 relief money to millions of Americans badly needing this money to survive, do he and his fellow Republicans going along with him realize that a measly $600 per person isn't really going anywhere when it comes to buying daily essentials? The $600 is a drop in the bucket and will be gone in a day or two. The $2,000 per person and $4,000 per couple would have gone a lot further. It would have put money directly back into the national, state and local economies and helped to keep them going!