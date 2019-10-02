TIM MURPHY
WATERLOO ---I don’t know about you, but I’ve had enough of Trump. I’ve read the Mueller Report; I would encourage all of you to read it as well. I’m sick of:
- The 12,000-plus lies to the American public.
- Trump lining his pockets with taxpayer money: staying at Trump properties, playing golf – not to mention boarding and feeding Secret Service, staffers, etc.
- Boarding U.S. service personnel at Trump resorts,rRefueling U.S.aircraft at high price airports near the Trump Resort.
- Still denying the Russian interference with our 2016 election (see Mueller Report Vol. 1)
- Misappropriating money allocated by Congress for the military and using it to build a border wall.
- The latest thing – strong arming the Ukraine president to investigate a political rival and withholding Congressional approved moneys as a lever.
- Ask yourselves what Trump has over the Senate and House Republicans? They sure don’t appear to be working for their constitutents and the ‘common good.” No free thinking there.
From my perspective if you feel same way contact your representatives and senators and express your opinion. Get out and vote the next election.
