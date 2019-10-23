JOSEPHINE BOYKIN
WATERLOO ---Put him in jail! He and all of his men. Yes, the tide has turned for all those people who love Trump, believe all of his lies.
It's a sad state to see so many people fall for Trump's lies. Wake up! Put him in jail.
