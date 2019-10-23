{{featured_button_text}}

JOSEPHINE BOYKIN

WATERLOO ---Put him in jail! He and all of his men. Yes, the tide has turned for all those people who love Trump, believe all of his lies.

It's a sad state to see so many people fall for Trump's lies. Wake up! Put him in jail.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments