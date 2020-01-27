Letter: Anti-Trump

ERNEST NUNNALLY

WATERLOO -- In 2017, Putin’s pal in the White House called all the top generals in our military a bunch of "dopes" and "babies" and would not go to war with them. This does not surprise me at all. Look how nasty he was to a war hero like John McCain even after his death. He is deeply emasculated by John's legacy and he can't take it. That's what that is all about.

He knows everything he projects is negative things about situations, individuals and institutions and is saying it about himself, what you call projecting and he feels it about himself the dirtiest player. He insults people and says terrible things about them when he feels the same way about himself. He actually says this. Must be why he never laughs and has no sense of humor.

How Republicans can support this man for president is beyond me and certainly many others.

