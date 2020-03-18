Letter: Anti-Trump

ERNEST NUNNALLY
WATERLOO -- If you’re not white, English speaking or Christian you scare the hell out of old white conservatives who were once the majority.
Hispanics are soon to be the largest segment of the population and therefore pose the greatest “threat,” which is why Trump has vilified them at every opportunity. As have the dictators which Trump aspires to be. He’s using the tried and true tactic of creating an enemy from which only he can “protect” us.
We are in a crisis right now and we have a guy in the White House that doesn't know what he is doing. We have Republicans to thank for this.