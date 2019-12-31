{{featured_button_text}}

HAROLD FLANSCHA

DENVER --- It appears Republicans still enjoy being in the swamp that Trump has put us in. He brought us all down. He has brought America down to our knees. He lies and brags about the economy, stock market, low unemployment. He took over a very good economy, low unemployment, and stock market. He brags he did it all, and all the gullibles get taken in.

Trump cheated in the election; yes, we are sore. Many countries are laughing at us. I am concerned: Is Putin a Republican or is Trump a communist?

Now in this impeachment process, the Senate is running down our process of impeachment under the Constitution. I guess because they can't find anything good to say to defend Trump.

Myself, I am a proud American first, then a proud Democrat.

