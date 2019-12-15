{{featured_button_text}}

ERNEST NUNNALLY

WATERLOO --- Conservative columnist George Will said that Mike Pence is worse than Trump because he chooses to be just like that frustrated old man.

Trump calls our FBI scum. What is wrong with these Republicans?

