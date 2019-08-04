{{featured_button_text}}

ERNEST NUNNALLY

WATERLOO --- If these morally bankrupt Republicans can attack a decent patriotic American like Robert Muller for doing his job and showing the American people exactly what Donald Trump is, and then label Democrats as socialists, then we can label these fools as fascists.

These fascists are too stupid to see that Trump is the most corrupt, crooked, immoral, unethical, racist, sexist and divisive leader we have ever seen at least in the last 200 years of our existence.

He is destroying our democracy by challenging every institution we have, including our way of life. Together, our diversity which comes from our immigrants makes us strong, divided we are so weak and democracy doesn’t work.

We need a leader that is strong and not a fake, reality TV show, waiting for the next lie. He really is a con man and should be locked up, for everything he touches is corrupt, immoral and illegal. Vote America for what we stand for and elect a real leader.

