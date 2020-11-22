LETTER: Anti-police agenda

D.R. DAMON

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Police Department has lowered crime significantly by arresting armed felons who are sent to federal prison; identifying gangs; peacefully concluding serious violent incidents; preventing problems in schools; seizing weapons and arresting traffickers; identifying gangs and members, and many other accomplishments. They follow the "Vigilance" motto for the good of the community.

Effective community policing was essentially pioneered in Iowa by the Waterloo police and is being re-established. Recruitment of more minorities, women and LBGTQ officers with a goal of a department "representative agency" that mirrors the community demographics is ongoing. This will be a difficult task. Why? The current undeserved nationwide anti-police movement, unfortunately joined by the efforts of local community leaders, will make this a difficult task.

The attacks on the griffin and the vigilance motto disrespect WPD current and former members and ignore 50+ years of tradition and service. It is not racist!

How many of these leaders have ridden with an officer; encouraged people to apply; taught others the difference between a griffin and a dragon and shown support for the emblem and its true meaning? Why not?

Because of an unjustified anti-police agenda.

