LETTER: Another pastor speaks

The Rev. JAMES ALTENBAUMER

CEDAR FALLS -- I feel the Guest Column of Nov. 18 (Iowa pastors oppose...) calls for a response from another Christian voice. I offer this:

Whereas all people are created in the image of God, and

Whereas God is love, and

Whereas one of the two great commandments is Love your neighbor,

Therefore, I will wear a mask both to be faithful to the image of the God of love and to show love to my neighbor.

