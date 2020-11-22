LETTER: Another pastor speaks

The Rev. JAMES ALTENBAUMER
CEDAR FALLS -- I feel the Guest Column of Nov. 18 (Iowa pastors oppose...) calls for a response from another Christian voice. I offer this:
Whereas all people are created in the image of God, and
Whereas God is love, and
Whereas one of the two great commandments is Love your neighbor,
Therefore, I will wear a mask both to be faithful to the image of the God of love and to show love to my neighbor.
