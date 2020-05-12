LETTER: Another outbreak

ELDA WATSON
WATERLOO -- I was a high school senior in 1950. In those days the graduating class was honored with a baccalaureate service in a church on a Sunday. A few days later came the commencement service with the diplomas. But not my class! Our commencement was canceled.
Our small town, Humeston, Iowa, had a polio outbreak. That was a frightening to us then as today's COVID-19 virus is to everyone now. Finally, a few years ago the whole world was declared polio-free.
So, with lots of adherance to suggestions, rules and laws, we'll be declared COVID-19 virus free. So hang in there and do your part.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.